Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, October 25 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (1845) Wednesday, October 26 (GMT) Dundee v Partick Thistle (1845) Kilmarnock v Hearts (1845) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) Rangers v St. Johnstone (1845) Ross County v Celtic (1845) Saturday, October 29 (GMT) Aberdeen v Celtic (1100) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hearts (1400) Motherwell v Ross County (1400) Rangers v Kilmarnock (1400) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1400)
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)