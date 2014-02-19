Feb 19 Midfielder Darren Fletcher, who returned to Manchester United's first team in December after a long battle with ulcerative colitis, has been recalled to the Scotland squad for next month's friendly in Poland.

The former Scotland captain has not represented his country since winning the last of his 61 caps in November 2012.

The 30-year-old Fletcher was diagnosed with the bowel condition in 2011 and the illness restricted him to just a handful of appearances before his return in December.

"It was wonderful over the Christmas period to see him back playing football," Scotland manager Gordon Strachan told the BBC.

"We have got to take it a stage further. I've seen him playing and he has lost none of his enthusiasm. To have him back in the squad is terrific."

Scotland, who have failed to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil in June, take on Poland at the National Stadium in Warsaw on March 5. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)