Nov 13 Scottish Premier League club Hearts, struggling to stave off financial collapse over a tax bill due this week, dismissed a takeover approach from a group of local businessmen on Tuesday.

The Edinburgh club, where Lithuanian Vladimir Romanov is the main shareholder, made an appeal last week for emergency financial help from fans.

Hearts, who have total debts of 24 million pounds ($38.14 million), face a winding-up order over a 450,000 pounds tax bill and the deadline is Thursday evening.

They are open to allowing fans the chance to take ultimate control of the club but gave short shrift to an approach from a consortium by a group fronted by businessman Alex Mackie.

"At best it is opportunistic, an attempt to exploit what is a difficult financial situation at the club," Hearts said on their website (www.heartsfc.co.uk).

"While the club remains open to genuine offers it will continue to operate with the support of its fan base who are rallying round the current share issue and a host of other fundraising events."

Scottish Cup holders Hearts, founded in 1874, have appealed to supporters to sign up to a share issue designed to raise 1.795 million pounds and to buy tickets for home games starting with the match against St Mirren on Saturday.

At the weekend Hearts rejected a 500,000 pounds offer from Rangers for early settlement of an 800,000 pounds debt over player transfers.

Rangers are the biggest casualties of a financial crisis facing Scottish soccer. The Glasgow club are relaunching from the fourth tier this season after they collapsed under debts earlier in the year.

