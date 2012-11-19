Nov 19 Financially-troubled Hearts have rejected a bid by former Livingston owner Angelo Massone to buy the club, the Scottish Premier League team said on Monday.

The Edinburgh outfit narrowly avoided going into liquidation last week after agreeing a deal with Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs over a 450,000 pounds ($713,100) tax debt, and still has total debts of 24 million pounds.

Italian Massone offered to buy to the Scottish Cup holders last week, but the board said the bid was too low.

Massone's control of Livingston ended with the club being placed into administration and dropped to the third division from the first.

"Vladimir Romanov remains willing to discuss the sale of Hearts to anyone with a genuine interest, and ability, to take the club forward," a statement on the club's website (www.heartsfc.co.uk) said.

"Bidders will need to provide a financial offer to reflect the value of the club, be fit to run it as required by the Scottish FA and disclose their plans going forward.

"They will also have to provide guarantees for Hearts' future to ensure the successful duration of the business of the club." ($1 = 0.6311 British pounds) (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing By Alison Wildey)