March 22 Heart of Midlothian, one of Scotland's most celebrated clubs, secured the Championship title on Sunday and will return to the Scottish Premier League next season after a year's absence.

Hearts' 3-0 win at Falkirk on Saturday had stretched their lead at the top of the table to 23 points over their Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

When Rangers won 2-0 at Hibs on Sunday, it ensured Hearts could not be caught in the race for the title after a season in which they have lost only one of their 29 league games.

It sealed a heartening comeback for a club relegated from the top flight for the first time in 33 years last season after they had to start the campaign with a 15-point penalty after going into administration.