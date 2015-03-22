Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 22 Heart of Midlothian, one of Scotland's most celebrated clubs, secured the Championship title on Sunday and will return to the Scottish Premier League next season after a year's absence.
Hearts' 3-0 win at Falkirk on Saturday had stretched their lead at the top of the table to 23 points over their Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.
When Rangers won 2-0 at Hibs on Sunday, it ensured Hearts could not be caught in the race for the title after a season in which they have lost only one of their 29 league games.
It sealed a heartening comeback for a club relegated from the top flight for the first time in 33 years last season after they had to start the campaign with a 15-point penalty after going into administration. (Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.