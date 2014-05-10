May 10 Four-time Scottish champions Hibernian face a relegation playoff to maintain their place in the top flight following a 1-0 defeat at home against Kilmarnock on Saturday, who guaranteed their safety in the process.

Hibs will face the winner of the Championship playoff in a two-legged tie to avoid relegation.

Managed by Terry Butcher, the Edinburgh club were seventh in the 12-team table in November at the time of the former England international's appointment but have endured a torrid time since.

Hibs are without a win in their last 13 league matches dating back to Feb. 15.

Relegation would cap a miserable season for football in Edinburgh with rivals Hearts, who suffered a 15-point deduction after entering administration in January, already relegated to the second tier. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)