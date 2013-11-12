LONDON Nov 12 Former England international captain Terry Butcher was named as manager of Hibernian on Tuesday, three days after watching his previous club Inverness Caledonian Thistle win 2-0 at Hibs in the Scottish Premier League.

Butcher, who won major Scottish honours during his playing days with Rangers and has also been assistant manager of the Scotland team, had been at Inverness since 2009.

"If you looked at the way Caley played on Saturday, that's the way we want Hibs to play from now on," he said after sealing his move along with his former Caledonian assistant Maurice Malpas.

Butcher takes over from Pat Fenlon who resigned on Nov. 1.

Hibs are seventh in the 12-team league but have scored only nine goals in 13 matches, fewer than any other team, and have taken just one point from their last four matches. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)