June 30 Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty
has joined FC Sion on a three-year deal from troubled Scottish
side Rangers, the Swiss club said on Saturday.
The 24-year-old, who has 31 caps for his country, is one of
several players who opted to leave Ibrox after becoming a free
agent when the Glasgow club entered administration.
Earlier in June Sion recruited Gennaro Gattuso, another
Rangers old boy, from AC Milan.
Lafferty's former team mate Steven Whittaker has also
departed Rangers after signing a four-year deal with Premier
League side Norwich City.
"All of my experience to date has been in Scotland so I'm
really looking forward to the challenge of playing in the
Premier League," the 28-year-old Scotland defender told the
Norwich website (www.canaries.co.uk).
"When I spoke to (coach) Chris Hughton I was very impressed
with his plans to progress Norwich City, and everyone I've
spoken to in the game has had nothing but praise for the Club."
