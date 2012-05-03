May 3 Celtic manager Neil Lennon was given a
six-match touchline ban on Thursday for his behaviour during the
Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts but half the punishment
was suspended.
Lennon ran on to the pitch to remonstrate with referee Euan
Norris after last month's 2-1 loss, which ended Celtic's hopes
of winning the cup as well as the league title.
Lennon was upset by Craig Beattie's injury-time penalty.
"The Judicial Panel found Mr Lennon in breach and imposed a
six-match suspension; three matches to be served with immediate
effect and three matches suspended until the end of next
season," the Scottish Football Association said in a statement.
The outspoken Lennon, who has said he will apologise to
Norris, has just served a two-match ban for another instance of
criticising a referee.
