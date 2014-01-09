(corrects spelling of David Hopkin in paras 8 and 10)

LONDON Jan 9 Kenny Shiels, the new manager of Scottish second tier strugglers Greenock Morton, has banned himself on medical advice from giving post-match interviews.

The 57-year-old Northern Irishman says he will stop speaking to journalists following a series of bans from the Scottish Football Association, which contributed to his exit from Scottish Premier League club Kilmarnock at the end of last season.

"I have spoken with the doctor and you get emotionally imbalanced," he told BBC Scotland.

He said his doctor advised him that there is a medical condition for his passionate outbursts.

"You can't help it," he said. "If someone asks you a question, you're emotionally imbalanced at that time and you feel an urge to tell the truth.

"If you feel hard done-by, you want to tell the truth about something that happened in the game and you become a victim of that. There are people out there waiting for you to drop your guard.

"I'm very susceptible to being controversialised. It's happened to me in the past. I'm not going to go down that road anymore."

Instead Shiels, who took over at Morton's Cappielow Park last month, will let his assistant David Hopkin speak to the media after matches.

"I think it's better that David does that on match days. He is very articulate and can put our point after the game."

Shiels, Hopkin and the players at Morton look like they have a difficult road ahead in the next few months.

They are currently bottom of the Scottish Championship, 13 points from safety after winning only two of their 19 league matches so far.