UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Aug 31 Celtic have signed Finnish international striker Teemu Pukki from Germany's Schalke 04 on a four-year deal, the Scottish champions said on Saturday.
No fee was disclosed for the 23-year-old in the announcement on the club's Twitter feed.
Celtic, who are in a tough Champions League group H with former winners Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax Amsterdam, also signed Israel midfielder Nir Biton from FC Ashdod on Friday on a four-year deal. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.