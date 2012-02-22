LONDON Feb 22 Rangers chairman Craig
Whyte sold off an historic shareholding in Arsenal to Alisher
Usmanov, the Uzbek-born billionaire who owns almost 30 percent
of the English Premier League club, severing a link that dates
back more than a century, it emerged on Wednesday.
The tiny but symbolic stake stemmed from support offered by
the Glasgow club to Arsenal when they fell on hard times early
in the 20th century.
Rangers are now facing their own financial crisis, having
gone into administration last week over unpaid taxes and with a
potentially ruinous second tax bill hanging over them.
Usmanov bought the 16 shares last year through the market, a
source close to the businessman said on Wednesday .
Usmanov has said he is prepared to pay up to 14,000 pounds
($22,100) per share as he seeks to take his stake in Arsenal
from some 27 percent last May to 30 percent.
American Stan Kroenke owns a majority stake in Arsenal and
Usmanov has been steadily building up his holding in the club
through his Red & White vehicle as part of his opposition to
Kroenke's takeover.
Arsenal moved from their original base in Woolwich, south
London, to north London in 1913 because of their financial
problems and have gone on to become one of English soccer's most
successful clubs.
($1 = 0.6321 British pounds)
