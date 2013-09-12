Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Sept 12 Rangers midfielder Ian Black was given a 10-match ban by a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal on Thursday after admitting breaching betting rules.
Black, who was also fined 7,500 pounds ($11,900), will serve an immediate three-game ban and the remaining seven will be suspended until the end of the season, the SFA said in a statement.
The further suspension will take effect upon any breach of SFA rules 22 or 23, which apply to betting.
Black, a former Hearts and Inverness Caledonian Thistle player, was accused of betting against his "then-registered club" on three occasions and gambling on a further 157 matches during the period from March 4 2006 to July 28 2013.
The 28-year-old joined Scottish third tier side Rangers in July 2012. ($1 = 0.6319 British pounds) (Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.