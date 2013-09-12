Sept 12 Rangers midfielder Ian Black was given a 10-match ban by a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal on Thursday after admitting breaching betting rules.

Black, who was also fined 7,500 pounds ($11,900), will serve an immediate three-game ban and the remaining seven will be suspended until the end of the season, the SFA said in a statement.

The further suspension will take effect upon any breach of SFA rules 22 or 23, which apply to betting.

Black, a former Hearts and Inverness Caledonian Thistle player, was accused of betting against his "then-registered club" on three occasions and gambling on a further 157 matches during the period from March 4 2006 to July 28 2013.

The 28-year-old joined Scottish third tier side Rangers in July 2012. ($1 = 0.6319 British pounds) (Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Justin Palmer)