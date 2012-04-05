April 5 The administrators of Scottish club
Rangers said they were considering three of the four bids they
had received for a takeover of the troubled club.
"Following the outcome of the bidding process, I can confirm
today that we will be considering further three of the four bids
submitted yesterday," said joint administrator David Whitehouse.
"We can now see light at the end of the tunnel where by the
club can exit from administration and focus upon success on the
pitch.
"While we cannot be precise on timescale, exit from
administration does look achievable by the end of the season. We
also hope to announce next week acceptance of one bid, which
would then be subject to a period of due diligence and
exclusivity."
Media reports said the Blue Knights consortium led by former
Rangers director Paul Murray was among the four bidders.
Rangers were forced into administration after running up
nine million pounds ($14.29 million) in unpaid taxes since
Scottish businessman Craig Whyte took an 85 percent stake in the
club last May.
Founded in 1872, they have been domestic champions 54 times,
a world record, including for the last three seasons and won the
old European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972.
Despite their points deduction, Rangers are second in the
Scottish Premier League, 18 behind leaders and city rivals
Celtic who can win the title this weekend.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)