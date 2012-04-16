LONDON, April 16 The Blue Knights consortium led
by former Rangers director Paul Murray has withdrawn its bid to
take over the troubled Scottish club, administrators said on
Monday.
"It is disappointing the Blue Knights are withdrawing at
this stage, particularly in view of the fact that last week it
was made clear to them and Ticketus that their indicative bid
placed them in a strong position," David Whitehouse, joint
administrator, said in a statement on the Rangers website
(www.rangers.co.uk).
"We were therefore surprised that their offer to pay an
exclusivity fee was withdrawn and although discussions over the
exclusivity fee continued over the weekend, no agreement was
reached.
"At all stages of the process, The Blue Knights/Ticketus bid
has been given the most serious consideration by us as
administrators, particularly due to the fact that it was being
encouraged by supporters' groups."
Rangers were forced into administration after running up a
debt of 9 million pounds ($14.29 million) in unpaid taxes since
Scottish businessman Craig Whyte took an 85 percent stake in the
club last May.
Founded in 1872, they have been domestic champions 54 times,
a world record, including for the last three seasons and won the
old European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972.
The Blue Knights bid was one of the three being considered
by the administrators, who said they still expected to name a
preferred bidder later this week.
"We are aware that Ticketus has also been, at their own
instigation, in parallel discussion with one of the other
bidders over the last few weeks and it remains to be seen
whether these discussions will be taken forward," Whitehouse
added.
(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)