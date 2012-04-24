(Adds Rangers statement)
LONDON, April 24 Administrators for stricken
Scottish club Rangers have demanded the immediate lifting of a
12-month transfer embargo imposed by the Scottish Football
Association which they say harms efforts to rescue the Glasgow
team.
Debt-laden Rangers, looking for a new owner, were sanctioned
for bringing the game into disrepute and fined 160,000 pounds
($257,500) for three further rule breaches all relating to their
recent financial problems.
Craig Whyte, who bought the club last May, was given a
lifetime ban from Scottish football and faces fines totalling
200,000 pounds after he was found guilty of bringing the game
into disrepute and three additional rule infringements.
Scottish powerhouses Rangers went into administration in
February after running up a debt of 9 million pounds ($14.5
million) in unpaid taxes since businessman Whyte took an 85
percent stake in the club.
In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday,
administrators Duff and Phelps said the decision was "quite
extraordinary" and called for an immediate appeal to be heard.
"There has been widespread support across the political
spectrum and in the football world for Rangers to be saved as a
club and a viable business, (but) last night's decision can only
hinder rather than help," said joint administrator David
Whitehouse.
Whitehouse also criticised a move by the Scottish Premier
League to discuss a possible rule change next week which would
mean that clubs that go insolvent and are then reformed would be
docked points in future seasons.
"We are urging both football authorities to adopt a more
pragmatic approach to sanctions to ensure that the
administration of Rangers Football Club can be brought to a
conclusion at the earliest possible date for the good of not
only the Club but also for Scottish football generally."
The Rangers Supporters Trust described the punishment handed
down to the club as draconian and said they would consider
boycotting SFA sponsors and the Scotland team in protest.
"This is a shameful decision that has been taken with the
sole purpose of crippling Rangers Football Club," they said in a
statement.
"All options are on the table and no Rangers player or
supporter can credibly play in or support the national side
until this ridiculous decision is reversed."
Adding to the doom and gloom around the club was the
two-week suspension of striker Kyle Lafferty for a breach of
club discipline, a Rangers official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland striker, who along with other Rangers
players agreed a 75 percent wage cut last month, has been dogged
by injury problems in recent weeks.
($1 = 0.6213 British pounds)
(Reporting by Toby Davis and Keith Weir)