June 14 Charles Green's consortium has taken over stricken Scottish club Rangers and wants Ally McCoist to remain as manager, the businessman said on Thursday.

"The consortium I represent has fulfilled its agreement with the administrators and has completed the acquisition of the business and assets of Rangers Football Club plc," Green said in a statement.

"Our consortium wants Ally McCoist to remain as manager and we firmly believe he is the man to take Rangers forward."

Earlier on Thursday, former Rangers manager Walter Smith had said he was leading a group of Scottish businessmen who wanted to take over the club and had urged Green to drop his deal.

The club's parent company has been consigned to liquidation, meaning the 54-times champions must win the backing of other teams in order to be readmitted to the Scottish Premier League.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Tony Jimenez)