WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Hat-tricks for United's Ibrahimovic, Roma's Dzeko
* Fiorentina edge Gladbach 1-0 in Germany (Recasts after later games)
LONDON Oct 6 Rangers suffered their first league defeat of the season after being demoted to Scotland's fourth tier, losing 1-0 to struggling Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Rangers, 54-times Scottish champions, were forced to relaunch in the third division after collapsing under crippling debts.
They are overwhelming favourites to win promotion but have slipped to third in the table after an underwhelming start that has included three league draws to add to Saturday's defeat.
Stirling, who began the day bottom of the table, claimed victory thanks to a goal from Brian Allison after ten minutes.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Athletic Club 3 Georgios Merkis 38og, Aritz Aduriz 61, Inaki Williams 72 APOEL Nicosia 2 Georgos Efrem 36, Giannis Gianniotas 89 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 32,690 - - - Legia Warsaw 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 16, first leg Anderlecht (Belgium) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Athletic Club (Spain) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)