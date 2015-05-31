LONDON May 31 Rangers' failed on Sunday in their bid to return to the Scottish Premiership after a turbulent few years when they were beaten 6-1 on aggregate by Motherwell in the promotion playoff final.

Motherwell, who finished 11th in the 12-team top-flight, won the second leg 3-0 at home with second-half goals from Marvin Johnson, Lionel Ainsworth and John Sutton.

Rangers, who came third in the Championship (second tier) behind Edinburgh sides Hearts and Hibernian, were placed into administration and liquidation in 2012 before being forced to re-enter in the lowest professional league in Scotland.

The Glasgow side won successive promotions following the sanctions but were unable to claim a third. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)