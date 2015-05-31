(Adds details of police probe into on-field fight)

May 31 Rangers failed in their bid to return to the Scottish Premier League after a turbulent few years when they were thrashed 6-1 on aggregate by Motherwell in the promotion playoff final.

Motherwell, who finished second-bottom in the 12-team top flight, won Sunday's second leg 3-0 at home with second-half goals from Marvin Johnson, Lionel Ainsworth and John Sutton.

Rangers, who came third in the Championship (second tier) behind Edinburgh sides Hearts and Hibernian, were put into administration and liquidation in 2012 before being forced to re-enter in the lowest professional league in Scotland.

The Glasgow side, Scotland's record champions with 54 titles, won successive promotions following the sanctions but were unable to claim a third.

The day got worse for Rangers with news that Police Scotland are investigating an on-pitch brawl which saw three red cards.

"Police Scotland will conduct a full review of the circumstances and liaise with the appropriate partners, and decide how best to take the matter forward over the coming days," assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins was quoted as saying in British media reports.

Rangers' Tunisian defender Bilel Mohsni was pushed by Lee Erwin at the final whistle and aimed a kick and punch at the Motherwell forward before fighting with Fraser Kerr.

Rangers boss Stuart McCall, who has vowed to stay at the club, told reporters: "If he has thrown a punch that's disgraceful. But it's safe to say he won't be at the club next season. He's out of contract." (Reporting by Tom Hayward and Mark Meadows; editing by Justin Palmer and Ken Ferris)