March 15 Crisis-hit champions Rangers and majority shareholder Craig Whyte were charged by the Scottish FA (SFA) on Thursday over seven breaches of its rules.

Whyte has been charged with two rule breaches, the SFA said on its website (www.scottishfa.co.uk). The club, who went into administration last month, face five charges.

Among the offences facing Rangers and Whyte, considered by an independent inquiry last week to be unfit to own a football club, are bringing the game into disrepute and not acting in the best interests of the sport.

Rangers have also been charged with breaching rules concerning compliance with SFA articles, insolvency and the procurement of staff, officials or players.

A hearing has been set for March 29.

The Glasgow club went into administration over nine million pounds ($14.10 million) in unpaid payroll and sales taxes.

Rangers players agreed to take temporary wage cuts of between 25 and 75 percent last week so the club could fulfil their fixtures this season.

The club, who have won a world record 54 league titles, also face a larger tax bill of 50 million pounds relating to the use of trusts to pay players over the last decade.

($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)