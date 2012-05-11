LONDON May 11 Rangers' appeal against the sanctions imposed by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) will be heard next Wednesday, with the names of the panel members made public following consultation with the police.

The Glasgow club, who are in administration, were fined 160,000 pounds ($258,600) and given a 12-month transfer embargo by an SFA judicial panel last month after being found guilty of five charges in relation to their financial affairs and the appointment of Craig Whyte as chairman.

The appeal panel will be chaired by Lord Carloway, who has been a judge since 2000. The three members of the original judicial panel which handed out the punishment and SFA officials received security advice from police following threats of violence against them.

In a statement on Friday the SFA said: "In light of the subsequent leaking of the identities of the three panel members from the original tribunal, and given the exceptional circumstances of the appeal, it has been agreed that we will identify the members of the appellate tribunal in advance of the hearing.

"This decision has been taken with the approval of the individuals involved and after consultation with the relevant police authorities." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)