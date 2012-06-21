LONDON, June 21 English third tier club Bury
dismissed a British media report on Thursday that troubled
Scottish giants Rangers had planned to buy them out to secure a
league place south of the border.
Rangers have new owners but it remains uncertain where they
will play next season with Scottish Premier League clubs voting
in July on whether to readmit the 54-times champions to their
ranks after the side's parent company went into administration.
A separate report in the Daily Telegraph said Rangers could
be excluded from the SPL but relegated just one tier to the
first division as a compromise, rather than having to start from
the bottom rung in the third division.
There has long been speculation that Rangers and Glasgow
rivals Celtic might seek a route into the lucrative English
Premier League.
Bury, a town on the edge of English city Manchester,
dismissed the report in The Sun newspaper saying they could be
bought out and their home shifted 200 miles north to Glasgow.
"Whilst investment into Bury Football Club is always
welcome, any offer of investment will only be viewed at taking
the club forward in its only one guise possible - based in the
town of Bury, and as Bury Football Club," the club said in a
statement on its website.
A club spokesman said there had been "no contact" with
Rangers.
Bury won the English FA Cup twice early in the last century
but have mainly played in the lower leagues in recent decades,
overshadowed by Manchester's two big clubs, City and United.
Rangers have applied for readmission to the 12-team SPL but
need the backing of seven other clubs to maintain their status.
The Telegraph report said an agreement was in the offing,
with Rangers formally voted back in but then immediately demoted
one level for past financial mismanagement.
Rangers were too strong on the pitch and had too many fans
to be safely accommodated in the lowly third division, the
report added.
