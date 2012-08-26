LONDON Aug 26 Rangers returned to the venue of one of the biggest upsets in their history and failed to win again after a 1-1 draw with Berwick Rangers at modest Shielfield Park in the Scottish Third Division on Sunday.

In 1967 Berwick scored the most famous Scottish FA Cup upset when they beat Rangers 1-0 in the first round of that season's competition, an outcome the then-Rangers captain John Greig described as "probably the worst defeat in the club's history".

They met on Sunday as, nominally at least, league equals for the first time following Rangers demotion from the Premier League, and the meeting was almost as memorable for Berwick as the 1967 match.

Fraser McLaren, on as a substitute, sent the home fans into raptures after 62 minutes as he scored to make it 1-1.

The boyhood Rangers fan nearly clinched all three points in the 90th minute when his shot from 25 metres was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Neil Alexander.

Ally McCoist's team had taken the lead on the stroke of halftime when unmarked Andrew Little smashed the ball home from close range.

Rangers, the 54-times Scottish champions and one half of the Glasgow "Old Firm" that has dominated Scottish soccer for decades, are yet to lose this season as they begin to recover from a financial crisis.

But the result left them fourth in the table with five points after three matches behind Elgin City, Peterhead and Clyde. Berwick are ninth in the 10-team league.

Rangers went into administration in February before a takeover in June, and were demoted from the SPL to the third division - the bottom of the country's footballing pyramid - after a meeting of Scottish Football League clubs last month.

