March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Scottish Premier League on Wednesday.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 31 24 3 4 64 20 75
2 Rangers * 31 21 4 6 60 23 57
3 Motherwell 31 16 6 9 41 35 54
4 St. Johnstone 31 14 7 10 42 34 49
5 Dundee United 31 12 10 9 51 40 46
6 Hearts 31 12 6 13 36 31 42
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 31 8 13 10 34 44 37
8 Aberdeen 31 7 12 12 29 34 33
9 St. Mirren 31 6 14 11 27 41 32
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 8 7 16 34 51 31
11 Hibernian 31 5 8 18 30 59 23
12 Dunfermline Athletic 31 4 8 19 31 67 20
-------------------------
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 31
Motherwell v Rangers (1100)
Dundee United v Dunfermline Athletic (1400)
Hearts v Aberdeen (1400)
St. Mirren v Kilmarnock (1400)
Sunday, April 1
Celtic v St. Johnstone (1145)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hibernian (1400)