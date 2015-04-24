Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Friday Friday, April 24 Hamilton Academical 2 Motherwell 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hamilton Academical 34 13 7 14 44 48 46 2 Partick Thistle 33 10 8 15 41 38 38 3 Kilmarnock 33 10 8 15 35 46 38 4 Ross County 33 10 7 16 39 56 37 ------------------------- 5 Motherwell 34 9 4 21 33 59 31 ------------------------- 6 St. Mirren 33 6 3 24 22 59 21 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 25 Ross County v Partick Thistle (1400) St. Mirren v Kilmarnock (1400)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".