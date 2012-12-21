Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday
Friday, December 21
St. Mirren 2 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 17 10 4 3 33 14 34
2 Motherwell 19 8 6 5 31 26 30
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 18 7 8 3 38 32 29
4 Hibernian 18 8 3 7 29 27 27
5 St. Johnstone 18 6 7 5 22 23 25
6 Dundee United 17 6 6 5 26 25 24
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 18 6 6 6 22 21 24
8 Kilmarnock 17 6 4 7 27 23 22
9 Hearts 18 5 7 6 18 20 22
10 St. Mirren 19 5 5 9 23 32 20
11 Ross County 18 3 9 6 20 26 18
12 Dundee 17 3 3 11 11 31 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 22
Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1500)
Celtic v Ross County (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee (1500)
Sunday, December 23
Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1245)
Hearts v Dundee United (1630)