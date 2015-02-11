Soccer-United's Shaw must respond to Mourinho criticism - Neville
April 4 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw's future at the club hinges on his response to manager Jose Mourinho's criticism, former United defender Gary Neville has said.
Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 11 Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 23 17 3 3 46 12 54 2 Aberdeen 24 16 3 5 41 21 51 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 15 3 6 35 22 48 4 Dundee United 23 14 3 6 46 30 45 5 Hamilton Academical 26 12 5 9 39 32 41 6 St. Johnstone 24 10 4 10 21 25 34 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 25 8 9 8 37 38 33 8 Kilmarnock 24 8 5 11 23 30 29 9 Partick Thistle 24 6 7 11 32 31 25 10 St. Mirren 25 5 3 17 20 41 18 11 Motherwell 24 5 3 16 16 46 18 12 Ross County 24 2 6 16 21 49 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 14 St. Johnstone v Celtic (1245) Dundee v Partick Thistle (1500) Kilmarnock v Dundee United (1500) Ross County v Motherwell (1500) St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Sunday, February 15 Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (1530)
April 4 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw's future at the club hinges on his response to manager Jose Mourinho's criticism, former United defender Gary Neville has said.
April 4 Burnley manager Sean Dyche has not set his team a points target for their Premier League safety and says that if they build on their solid foundations and focus on each game as it comes then they will continue to defy expectations.