Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, February 20 Celtic 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Dundee United 2 Hearts 1 Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 0 Ross County 2 Hamilton Academical 1 St. Johnstone 2 Motherwell 1 Friday, February 19 Partick Thistle Aberdeen Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 26 19 4 3 69 21 61 2 Aberdeen 26 17 4 5 45 29 55 3 Hearts 25 12 8 5 46 26 44 4 Ross County 27 11 3 13 42 43 36 5 St. Johnstone 25 10 5 10 41 41 35 6 Dundee 26 8 10 8 39 41 34 ------------------------- 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 8 8 9 33 36 32 8 Motherwell 27 8 5 14 30 43 29 9 Hamilton Academical 27 7 8 12 31 47 29 10 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28 11 Kilmarnock 27 7 7 13 29 48 28 12 Dundee United 26 4 5 17 26 50 17 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, February 19 Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1945) Postponed