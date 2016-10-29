Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 29
Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1
Hamilton Academical 0 Dundee 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Hearts 3
Motherwell 4 Ross County 1
Rangers 3 Kilmarnock 0
St. Johnstone 1 Partick Thistle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 10 9 1 0 31 8 28
2 Rangers 11 5 4 2 15 12 19
3 Hearts 11 5 3 3 19 12 18
4 Aberdeen 11 5 3 3 17 10 18
5 St. Johnstone 12 5 3 4 15 13 18
6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 3 5 4 19 21 14
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 11 3 4 4 14 15 13
8 Kilmarnock 12 3 4 5 12 23 13
9 Motherwell 11 3 3 5 15 18 12
10 Hamilton Academical 11 2 5 4 12 16 11
11 Ross County 12 2 4 6 9 22 10
12 Dundee 12 2 3 7 10 18 9
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off