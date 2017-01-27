Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Aberdeen 3 Dundee 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 21 20 1 0 55 14 61 2 Aberdeen 21 12 4 5 38 19 40 3 Rangers 21 11 6 4 28 21 39 4 Hearts 21 8 7 6 38 26 31 5 St. Johnstone 21 7 7 7 25 25 28 6 Ross County 21 5 8 8 23 36 23 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 21 5 7 9 24 29 22 8 Dundee 22 6 4 12 21 31 22 9 Motherwell 20 5 6 9 25 33 21 10 Kilmarnock 21 4 8 9 16 35 20 11 Hamilton Academical 21 2 11 8 21 31 17 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 3 7 11 26 40 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 28 Motherwell v Rangers (1230) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500) St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, January 29 Celtic v Hearts (1300)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.