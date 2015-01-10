Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 10
Dundee 4 Motherwell 1
Kilmarnock 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Ross County Partick Thistle Postponed
St. Mirren 0 Aberdeen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 21 15 1 5 33 17 46
2 Celtic 19 13 3 3 36 12 42
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 13 2 6 30 21 41
4 Hamilton Academical 20 12 3 5 36 19 39
5 Dundee United 20 12 2 6 39 26 38
6 St. Johnstone 20 9 2 9 17 21 29
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 21 8 3 10 21 27 27
8 Dundee 21 6 7 8 30 33 25
9 Partick Thistle 19 5 6 8 25 23 21
10 Motherwell 21 5 2 14 14 38 17
11 Ross County 20 2 5 13 19 41 11
12 St. Mirren 21 3 2 16 15 37 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 10
Ross County v Partick Thistle (1500) Postponed
Monday, January 12
Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (1945)