Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 13
Dundee United 1 Motherwell 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Dundee 0
Kilmarnock 0 Aberdeen 2
Partick Thistle 4 Ross County 0
St. Johnstone 0 Celtic 3
St. Mirren 0 Hamilton Academical 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee United 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
3 Partick Thistle 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
4 Celtic 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
5 Hamilton Academical 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
6 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
8 St. Johnstone 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
9 Dundee 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
10 Kilmarnock 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
11 St. Mirren 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
12 Ross County 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off