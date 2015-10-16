Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, October 16 Ross County 2 Aberdeen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aberdeen 11 8 0 3 17 12 24 2 Celtic 10 7 2 1 25 9 23 3 Ross County 11 5 3 3 18 12 18 4 Hearts 10 5 2 3 17 14 17 5 Hamilton Academical 10 5 1 4 14 12 16 6 Dundee 10 4 3 3 16 18 15 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 10 4 2 4 21 17 14 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 3 4 3 11 12 13 9 Motherwell 10 3 1 6 8 13 10 10 Kilmarnock 10 2 3 5 10 20 9 11 Partick Thistle 10 1 3 6 6 13 6 12 Dundee United 10 1 2 7 9 20 5 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 17 Motherwell v Celtic (1100) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1400) Sunday, October 18 Dundee United v Hearts (1115)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".