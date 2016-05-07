SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 7 Hearts 1 Ross County 1 Motherwell 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 35 24 8 3 82 27 80 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 35 22 5 8 60 40 71 3 Hearts 36 17 10 9 56 38 61 ------------------------- 4 St. Johnstone 36 15 7 14 54 52 52 5 Motherwell 36 14 5 17 44 55 47 6 Ross County 36 13 6 17 50 58 45 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 8 Celtic v Aberdeen (1130)
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):