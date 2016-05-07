SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 7 Dundee 0 Hamilton Academical 1 Kilmarnock 0 Partick Thistle 2 Friday, May 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee United 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee 36 11 14 11 52 52 47 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 12 10 14 49 48 46 3 Partick Thistle 36 12 8 16 36 45 44 4 Hamilton Academical 36 11 9 16 40 60 42 ------------------------- 5 Kilmarnock 36 9 8 19 38 59 35 ------------------------- R6 Dundee United 36 7 6 23 38 65 27 ------------------------- R - Relegated 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):