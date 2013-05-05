May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 5
Ross County 1 Celtic 1
Saturday, May 4
Dundee United 0 St. Johnstone 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Motherwell 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 36 22 7 7 84 35 73
-------------------------
2 Motherwell 36 17 9 10 65 49 60
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 13 15 8 63 57 54
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 36 13 14 9 43 40 53
-------------------------
5 Ross County 36 12 14 10 46 46 50
6 Dundee United 36 10 14 12 49 57 44
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup