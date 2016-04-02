April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
Celtic 3 Hearts 1
Dundee 5 Ross County 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 2
Partick Thistle 0 Kilmarnock 0
St. Johnstone 0 Dundee United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 31 22 6 3 76 24 72
2 Aberdeen 31 20 5 6 52 34 65
3 Hearts 31 16 8 7 52 32 56
4 Motherwell 32 13 5 14 40 47 44
5 St. Johnstone 32 12 7 13 48 48 43
6 Dundee 31 9 13 9 47 47 40
-------------------------
7 Ross County 32 12 4 16 47 55 40
8 Partick Thistle 31 10 8 13 31 38 38
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 9 9 13 38 43 36
10 Hamilton Academical 31 8 9 14 34 51 33
11 Kilmarnock 32 7 8 17 30 54 29
12 Dundee United 31 6 6 19 33 55 24
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 3
Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (1130)