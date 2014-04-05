April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 5
Dundee United 0 Celtic 2
Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone 2
Partick Thistle 2 Hearts 4
St. Mirren 3 Motherwell 2
Friday, April 4
Ross County 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 33 28 4 1 82 16 88
2 Aberdeen 32 18 6 8 45 30 60
3 Motherwell 33 19 3 11 55 50 60
4 Dundee United 33 15 9 9 57 40 54
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 33 15 7 11 40 35 52
6 St. Johnstone 33 14 6 13 41 34 48
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 32 8 10 14 29 42 34
8 Kilmarnock 33 9 6 18 41 57 33
9 Ross County 33 8 7 18 38 56 31
10 St. Mirren 33 8 7 18 34 55 31
11 Partick Thistle 33 6 12 15 36 57 30
12 Hearts * 33 7 7 19 33 59 13
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 7
Hibernian v Aberdeen (1845)