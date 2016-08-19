BRIEF-Twitter partners with Sky to live stream transfer news coverage
* Twitter - Twitter partners with sky to live stream transfer news coverage of deadline day
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, August 19 Dundee 1 Hamilton Academical 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 2 Rangers 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 3 St. Johnstone 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 Partick Thistle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Kilmarnock 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 6 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 ------------------------- 8 Ross County 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 9 Aberdeen 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 10 Hamilton Academical 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 11 Hearts 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 1-7: Championship play-off 8-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 20 St. Johnstone v Celtic (1115) Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1400) Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Rangers v Motherwell (1400) Ross County v Kilmarnock (1400)
* Twitter - Twitter partners with sky to live stream transfer news coverage of deadline day
Jan 30 Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON, Jan 30 Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make any transfer deadline-day signings, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.