Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Friday, October 25
Ross County 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 aband.46'
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 9 7 2 0 20 8 23
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 6 1 3 16 10 19
3 Motherwell 10 6 1 3 13 12 19
4 Aberdeen 10 5 2 3 12 8 17
5 Hibernian 10 4 3 3 9 9 15
6 Dundee United 10 3 4 3 12 8 13
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 10 3 4 3 10 11 13
8 St. Johnstone 10 3 3 4 15 13 12
9 Ross County 10 3 1 6 11 19 10
10 St. Mirren 9 2 2 5 9 16 8
11 Kilmarnock 10 1 3 6 10 16 6
12 Hearts * 10 2 2 6 7 14 -7
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 25
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) aband.46'
Saturday, October 26
Dundee United v St. Mirren (1400)
Hibernian v Aberdeen (1400)
Kilmarnock v Hearts (1400)
Sunday, October 27
Partick Thistle v Celtic (1245)
St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1605)