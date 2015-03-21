March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 21
Celtic 3 Dundee United 0
Dundee 1 Aberdeen 1
Partick Thistle 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Ross County 2 Kilmarnock 1
St. Johnstone 2 St. Mirren 0
Friday, March 20
Motherwell 4 Hamilton Academical 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 28 21 3 4 59 14 66
2 Aberdeen 29 19 4 6 50 27 61
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 16 5 8 42 30 53
4 Dundee United 28 14 4 10 49 41 46
5 St. Johnstone 30 13 5 12 27 30 44
6 Hamilton Academical 31 12 6 13 41 46 42
-------------------------
7 Dundee 29 10 10 9 40 40 40
8 Kilmarnock 30 10 8 12 32 38 38
9 Partick Thistle 30 9 7 14 39 36 34
10 Ross County 30 7 7 16 33 55 28
11 Motherwell 30 7 4 19 26 54 25
12 St. Mirren 30 6 3 21 22 49 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off