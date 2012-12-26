Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 26 Dundee 0 Celtic 2 Dundee United 1 St. Johnstone 1 Hibernian 0 Ross County 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Mirren 2 Kilmarnock 1 Hearts 0 Motherwell 4 Aberdeen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 19 12 4 3 39 14 40 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 8 9 3 44 35 33 3 Motherwell 20 9 6 5 35 27 33 4 Hibernian 20 8 4 8 30 29 28 5 Aberdeen 20 7 6 7 25 25 27 6 Kilmarnock 19 7 5 7 29 24 26 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 20 6 8 6 23 26 26 8 Dundee United 19 6 7 6 28 28 25 9 Hearts 20 6 7 7 20 22 25 10 St. Mirren 20 5 6 9 25 34 21 11 Ross County 20 4 9 7 21 30 21 12 Dundee 19 3 3 13 12 37 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 29 Dundee v Aberdeen (1500) Hibernian v Celtic (1500) Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1500) Ross County v Hearts (1500) St. Johnstone v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Sunday, December 30 Dundee United v St. Mirren (1500)
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.