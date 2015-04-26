April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 26
Dundee United 0 Celtic 3
Saturday, April 25
Dundee 0 St. Johnstone 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Aberdeen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 34 26 4 4 73 17 82
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 34 23 5 6 56 29 74
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 33 16 7 10 45 35 55
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 34 15 6 13 31 32 51
-------------------------
5 Dundee United 33 15 4 14 52 50 49
6 Dundee 34 11 11 12 45 47 44
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup