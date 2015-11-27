Nov 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, November 27
St. Johnstone 1 Dundee 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 15 11 3 1 38 11 36
2 Hearts 15 9 3 3 27 15 30
3 Aberdeen 15 9 2 4 22 17 29
4 St. Johnstone 16 8 3 5 32 24 27
5 Ross County 15 6 3 6 22 19 21
6 Dundee 16 4 8 4 22 25 20
-------------------------
7 Hamilton Academical 15 5 4 6 19 21 19
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 4 5 6 16 19 17
9 Kilmarnock 15 4 4 7 15 24 16
10 Partick Thistle 15 3 5 7 12 21 14
11 Motherwell 15 4 2 9 11 21 14
12 Dundee United 15 2 2 11 11 30 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 28
Aberdeen v Ross County (1500)
Dundee United v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Hearts (1500)
Sunday, November 29
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1215)