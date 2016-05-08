May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
Celtic 3 Aberdeen 2
Saturday, May 7
Hearts 1 Ross County 1
Motherwell 1 St. Johnstone 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 36 25 8 3 85 29 83
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 36 22 5 9 62 43 71
3 Hearts 36 17 10 9 56 38 61
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 36 15 7 14 54 52 52
5 Motherwell 36 14 5 17 44 55 47
6 Ross County 36 13 6 17 50 58 45
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round