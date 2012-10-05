Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday
Friday, October 5
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
2 Motherwell 8 3 4 1 13 10 13
3 Kilmarnock 8 3 3 2 12 8 12
4 St. Mirren 8 3 3 2 14 12 12
5 Hibernian 8 3 3 2 12 12 12
6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 2 5 2 18 17 11
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 8 2 5 1 8 7 11
8 St. Johnstone 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
9 Hearts 8 2 3 3 9 9 9
10 Ross County 9 1 5 3 8 11 8
11 Dundee United 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
12 Dundee 8 1 1 6 3 13 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 6
Hibernian v Dundee (1400)
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1400)
Motherwell v Dundee United (1400)
St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1400)
Sunday, October 7
Celtic v Hearts (1145)