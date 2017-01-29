Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Celtic 4 Hearts 0
Saturday, January 28
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Partick Thistle 0
Kilmarnock 3 Ross County 2
Motherwell 0 Rangers 2
St. Johnstone 3 Hamilton Academical 0
Friday, January 27
Aberdeen 3 Dundee 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 22 21 1 0 59 14 64
2 Rangers 22 12 6 4 30 21 42
3 Aberdeen 21 12 4 5 38 19 40
4 Hearts 22 8 7 7 38 30 31
5 St. Johnstone 22 8 7 7 28 25 31
6 Partick Thistle 22 5 8 9 24 29 23
-------------------------
7 Ross County 22 5 8 9 25 39 23
8 Kilmarnock 22 5 8 9 19 37 23
9 Dundee 22 6 4 12 21 31 22
10 Motherwell 21 5 6 10 25 35 21
11 Hamilton Academical 22 2 11 9 21 34 17
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 3 8 11 26 40 17
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off