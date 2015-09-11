Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, September 11
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hearts 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 6 5 1 0 16 6 16
2 Aberdeen 5 5 0 0 9 1 15
3 Hearts 7 5 0 2 15 10 15
4 Hamilton Academical 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
5 Ross County 6 3 1 2 10 6 10
6 Dundee 6 2 2 2 10 8 8
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 7 1 3 3 6 9 6
8 Motherwell 6 2 0 4 4 8 6
9 St. Johnstone 6 1 2 3 9 12 5
10 Dundee United 6 1 1 4 6 12 4
11 Partick Thistle 6 0 3 3 2 9 3
12 Kilmarnock 6 0 2 4 4 15 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 12
Aberdeen v Celtic (1130)
Dundee United v Kilmarnock (1400)
Motherwell v Ross County (1400)
Partick Thistle v Dundee (1400)
St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1400)