Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 1
Celtic 2 Ross County 0
Hamilton Academical 0 Partick Thistle 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Motherwell 1
Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
2 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Motherwell 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Hamilton Academical 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
4 Partick Thistle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
Aberdeen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dundee United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hearts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Johnstone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Ross County 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
12 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1-5: Championship play-off
10-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 2
Hearts v St. Johnstone (1130)
Dundee United v Aberdeen (1430)